AFC Leopards unveil new coach

Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards have, as expected, unveiled Thomas Trucha as the head coach.

The Czech national joins the Den on a two-year deal and has been tasked with masterminding a first league title for Ingwe since 1998.

"He is someone who comes with huge football knowledge and experience. We will support him so that he can lead us to where we want to be," explained Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda on Monday.

Leopards have also confirmed that former captain Anthony Kimani will resume his role as an assistant coach with Tom Juma expected to oversee operations of the entire playing until from the bench.

The 47 year old Czech Republic national is a UEFA PRO licensed coach. He will be assisted by Antony Kimani who resumes his position after serving in caretaker capacity.

Trucha was formerly an assistant coach at top-Czech side Viktoria Plzen. He has also coached Orapa United and Township Rollers in Botswana.

He joins a Leopards side that has heavily invested in the playing squad this season, with the likes of Duncan Ochieng, Paul Thiong'o joining the team ahead of the 2020/2021 BetKing Premier League season which is expected to commence on November 20.

