AFC Leopards, Tusker clash in Thika

AFC Leopards clash with table leaders Tusker in a key Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Friday.

On Thursday, relegation worries for basement club Mathare United increased as they lost 1-0 to Bidco United at Thika Stadium.

Eric Gichimu scored the lone goal, heading home David Orem’s corner kick in the 43rd minute. This was Mathare United’s 16th loss of the season.

Tusker have amassed 51 points from 24 matches while Leopards lie fourth on 43 points but having played a match less.

The two giants have met twice this season with Leopards winning both matches.

Ingwe clawed Tusker 2-1 in the first leg on November 28 and 1-0 in the FKF Betway Cup quarter-finals on June 9.

Tusker coach Robert Matano is eager to turn tables on Ingwe.

He will, however, miss the services of six key players, including forwards Henry Meja and Boniface Muchiri who are with Kenya Under-23 at the Cecafa Championship in Ethiopia.

Meja is the brewers’ top scorer on 11 goals.

Tusker are also without captain Hashim Sempala, who is suspended, and injured Kevin “Kepha” Okoth, Christopher Oruchum and Luke Namanda. But Matano was unperturbed by the depletion.

“Tusker have 30 players and the absence of six has no effect. In fact, it provides the others with a chance to prove their worth,” Matano told Nation Sport.

Leopard’s lead attacker, Elvis “Machapo” Rupia, with 14 season goals, let the cat out of the bag: “The fighting continues. A win will put us in a good position to fight for the title and I’m also looking to add to my goal tally.”

Leopards are meanwhile in talks with several of their top players to keep them at the den.

Club chairman Dan Shikanda said that among the players they were negotiating with are defensive midfielder Collins Shichenje, who has been reported to be heading to Greece, Clyde Senaji and Said Tsuma.

Shikanda also refuted reports that utility player Senaji had deserted the club for Tusker.

“I’m surprised the same club Tusker which released him is the one leading the pack to recall him,” said Shikanda.

Shichenje, who joined Leopards in August 2019 from Green Commandos, was dropped on Tuesday from the Kenya Under-23 squad.