AFC Leopards to unleash new signings in Mashujaa Day Cup

AFC Leopards stand-in coach Anthony Kimani says new signing Harrison Mwendwa could make his club debut versus Shabana in Tuesday's Mashujaa Day clash.

Leopards will confront the Kisii-based former Premier League side at the revamped Gusii Stadium from 3pm.

This will be the first big profile club game in the country since March when the government suspended all football activities after the first coronavirus case was reported in Kenya.

Show class

"We are very excited to play football again," said Kimani.

“The team has only trained together for a couple of days but we are heading there to show our class as we prepare for the new season.”

The 27-year-old Mwendwa is preferred on the left wing and has pace to burn coupled with ball playing skills that make him a dangerous man moving forward.

The former Mathare United player joins Ingwe from Kariobangi Sharks with a brief to create and score goals.

Besides Mwendwa, Ingwe have roped in Lewis Bandi (promoted from the club’s academy), Washington Munene (Wazito), Elvis Rupia (Wazito) and John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks) on long-term deals.

Limping Shabana

Shabana have struggled both on the financial front and the pitch in the last few seasons.

The team was placed 11th on the 20-team National Super League (NSL) standings when the second-tier club competition was suspended early this year because of Covdi-19.

“The boys are motivated for this clash. If we get a positive result, it could catapult us and move us closer to earning our dream of gaining qualification to the FKF Premier League,” said Shabana coach Vincent Nyaberi.

Leopards were in position six when the 2019/2020 league campaign was halted before the federation declared it ended.

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda (left), treasurer Maurice Chichi (right) with an official from Galana Oil Kenya Limited during the launch of their partnership on October 6, 2020 which will see Galana Oil fund the club's preseason training. Photo credit: Pool | AFC Leopards

Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda maintained the club was looking to win the league for the first time in 22 years this season.

“Ingwe” beat Shabana 2-1 the last time these two teams locked horns in a FKF Shield match in 2018. Marvin Nabwire scored twice for the winners while Oscar Oketch managed a consolation goal.

Leopards will proceed to Iten for high altitude training sponsored by Galana Oil after the match.

