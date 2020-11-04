AFC Leopards to sign three more players before window closes

AFC Leopards will officially close their transfer period deals on Friday as they plan to make three additions to the squad ahead of the new season, tentatively scheduled to kick off on November 20.

Leopards’ Chairman Dan Shikanda said the delay in naming Ingwe’s final roster for the 2020-21 campaign had been occasioned by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) transfer deadline extension.

The transfer period was initially slated to end on November 2, but the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and National Super League clubs have more time to shop for new players as the window will now close on Friday at exactly 5pm.

“As we continue to turn over the squad, three more signings including a top foreigner are expected to bolster the central defence and punch in the attack,” said Shikanda.

Former captain and international defensive midfielder Duncan Otieno and striker Bienvenue Shaka from Tunisian top-tier side Etoile Sportif Du Sahel were the latest land at the Den, both signing two-year contracts respectively. Otieno returned after spending two years with Zambian champions Nkana Football Club.

To beef up Tomas Trucha’s squad, Leopards have also managed to capture highly rated winger Peter Thiong’o from Kakamega Homeboyz who has penned a two-year contract.

Others are keeper John Ayemba, winger Harrison Mwendwa both from Kariobangi Sharks and Congolese midfielder Fabrice Mugheni.

The 13-time league champions have lost attacking midfielder Vincent Oburu who agreed to terminate his contract, and has since moved to Wazito while defender Christopher Oruchum, who did not appear to be in the technical bench plans, was released to join Tusker.

Leopards who are targeting the league title they have been waiting for 22 years have released under 20 international goalkeeper Maxwell Mulili Muchesia on loan to joing Kericho based Zoo FC, while Dan Musamali recently acquired from St Anthony School in Kitale has moved to Nzoia Sugar on a season-long loan deal.

Ingwe also plan to get a “Mashemeji” derby win since 2016, will start their campaign on November 20 at home against Western Stima at the newly refurbished Nyayo National Stadium.

On November 28, Leopards will be away to league debutants Bidco United, before they take on Zoo FC on December 4 at home in a game that will be expected to start at 18:30.

After facing Zoo, Leopards will play host to Nzoia Sugar on December 9. The Sugar Millers have always proved a tough opponent for Ingwe and the last time the two meet in Bungoma a 2-2 draw was recorded.