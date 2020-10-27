AFC Leopards sign Congolese midfielder

AFC Leopards have acquired the services of Congolese holding midfielder Fabrice Mugheni on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old joins Ingwe after parting ways with Rwandan giants Rayon Sports in June. The club announced the development across its social media platforms on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of Congolese holding midfielder Fabrice Mugheni from Rwanda National Football League side Rayon Sports," Ingwe posted.

The 13-times league champions recently also announced the acquisition of former Kariobangi Sharks duo of John Oyemba and Harrison Mwendwa, as well as Burundian international Bienvenue Shaka.

Mugheni had featured for Rayon Sports in 2015 and helped the club win two titles. He rejoined the club for the second time towards the end of the 2017/18 season and played a critical role as they lifted the Rwandan Premier League title in the subsequent season.

Ingwe is also said to be eyeing immediate former KCB midfielder Estone Esiye, who was also rumoured to be inching closer to a return to his former club Kakamega Homeboyz.

Nakuru-born winger, Peter Thiongo, who was also recently called to the Harambee Stars provisional squad for the upcoming back to back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Comoros, has already agreed terms with the Big Cats and will be unveiled soon according to reliable sources.

Ingwe Team Manager Tom Juma has lauded Fabrice as a good signing.

“He has been with the team for a few weeks now and I have noticed that he is very hardworking and a good listener. He is definitely a very good addition to the team," he said.

Juma is also happy with the quality in the team and the preparations ahead of the new season.

“We have made very good signings and I am confident we now have a good team. The preparations are going on well and I think we are actually ready for the season,” he added.

Fabrice, who has featured for DR Congo Under 17 and 20 national teams, will don jersey number 17 at Ingwe.