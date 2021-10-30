AFC Leopards race to sign six before transfer deadline

AFC Leopards are in a desperate race to sign six players before the transfer window closes on Monday evening following the lifting of a Fifa ban on registration of new players.

The world football governing body, had banned Leopards from signing new players for failing to clear debts owed to former players and coaches.

The club is now free to officially bring in new blood at the Den.

Related Ulinzi Stars gun down hapless Leopards in Thika Football

A club official, who did not want to be named, said the new signings will be unveiled after the transfers are cleared by Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

The incoming recruits are two strikers, two defenders, a goalkeeper and a midfielder, all local-based.

Nation Sport has established that former Sofapaka striker Kepha Aswani is among those who have penned a deal with the 13-time league champions.

“We have been under a Fifa ban and the recruitment we have hurriedly made is only for short term purposes, until the next transfer window when we shall be able to sign up in a much more deliberate way” the official said.

After losing to Ulinzi Stars on Friday in Nairobi, club coach Patrick Aussems said he was desperately in need of experienced players to challenge for titles.

He said the current crop of players, some promoted from the club’s youth team needed time and games to gather the kind of experience needed to win titles.

“I don’t have a balanced squad to accomplish my mission. We identified players to blend with the current youthful squad but could not sign,” the Belgian said then.

Fifa ordered Leopards to pay former players Vincent Habaramahoro, Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana and former coaches Andre Casa Mbungo and Marko Vesiljivic a total of Sh8 million as compensation for breach of contract.

The five left the club in December 2019 after going four months without pay.