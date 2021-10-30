AFC Leopards race to sign six before transfer deadline

AFC Leopards forward Maxwell Otieno vies with Bandari defender Brian Odera

AFC Leopards forward Maxwell Otieno (right) vies with Bandari defender Brian Odera during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on October 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A club official, who did not want to be named, said the new signings will be unveiled after the transfers are cleared by Football Kenya Federation (FKF).
  • The incoming recruits are two strikers, two defenders, a goalkeeper and a midfielder, all local-based.

AFC Leopards are in a desperate race to sign six players before the transfer window closes on Monday evening following the  lifting of a Fifa ban on registration of new players.

