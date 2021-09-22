AFC Leopards promote five players from youth team

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems looks on during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at the Mbaraki Sports Club on February 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Assistant coach Tom Juma assured fans that he has a team to play on Sunday.
  • Leopards lost goalkeepers Benjamin Ochan, John Oyemba and Ezekiel Owade. Among other top departures are Elvis Rupia, Clyde Senaji, Harrison Mwendwa, Collins Shichenje, Robinson Kamura and Hansel Ochieng’.

AFC Leopards have promoted five players from their junior team ahead of the 2021/2022 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) scheduled to kick off this weekend.

