AFC Leopards promote five players from youth team

AFC Leopards have promoted five players from their junior team ahead of the 2021/2022 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) scheduled to kick off this weekend.

Goalkeeper Lamek Moinde is among those elevated from AFC Leopards Cubs currently awaiting promotion to National Division Two League after finishing second in the Regional League.

According to the Cubs coach Martin “Hazard” Aganda, apart from the St Paul’s University 20-year-old custodian, other youngsters promoted to the senior team are Kenyatta University student and attacking midfielder Maxwell Otieno, defender Zacharia Ochieng, central midfielder Giovanni Lukhumwa and left-back Erick Mbithi.

Last season, Leopards promoted Maxwell Mulili, who is back from loan at Zoo Kericho, utility Lewis Bandi, attacking midfielder Austin Odhiambo and defensive midfielder Brian Wanyama, who early this week was voted the Player of the Month by Betsafe.

Another cub product, Charles Ouma recently helped Kenya Police qualify for the FKF-PL after beating Vihiga United 2-1 aggregate in the play-off.

Previously, the Cubs supplied the senior team with striker Vincent Oburu (now with Wazito FC), goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe (Bidco United) and Cleak Achuka, while keeper Brian Bwire, winger Mathew Kono and striker Imbu Tienje joined Kariobangi Sharks, FC Talanta and Posta Rangers respectively.

The club has also approached APS Bomet FC keeper Bonphas Munyasa and international John Mark Makwatta, who has been training with Ingwe for two weeks since he returned from abroad.

But with the season quickly approaching, Leopards cannot be allowed to sign players from other teams owing to a case before Fifa over debts owed to former coach Andre Casa Mbungo and former foreign players Soter Kayumba and Eric “Bakame” Ndayishimiye.

The club has since settled payment owed to former coach Marko Vasiljevic and club treasurer Maurice Chichi remains confident they will successfully negotiate with the rest for the ban to be lifted before the transfer window ends on October.

The 13 times league champions, who finished fourth last season, start their campaign Sunday at Nyayo stadium against defending champions Tusker without 10 regulars, who have left after their short-term contracts expired, while others exited owing to financial problems facing the club.

Assistant coach Tom Juma assured fans that he has a team to play on Sunday.