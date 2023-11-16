AFC Leopards patron Muteshi pleads for patience from fans

AFC Leopards patron, Alex Muteshi, has pleaded for patience from the club’s fans, saying the 12-time Kenyan champions will come good despite a poor start to the 2023/2024 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Muteshi has also asked the club’s fans to rally behind chairman Dan Shikanda and their new coach Tomas Trucha as the team goes through transition.

“The fans want the team to win and I understand that. I have watched the team play a number of times this season and I believe we will come good. I ask the fans to back the management and new coach,” he explained.

“When we complain all the time, the environment is not conducive for the players to perform. We need to back the players and cheer them on. This is the time they need us,” Muteshi, who has been supporting Ingwe since 2016, said.

Since he was appointed patron of the club in July last year, Muteshi has been at the forefront in mobilizing funds for the club and offering advice to the management and technical bench.

Leopards have struggled on the pitch this season, posting two wins, six draws and three loses from 11 matches so far.

These results have left the team 15th on the 18-team league standings with nine points out of a possible 33. Leopards are currently placed in a relegation dogfight heading into the halfway stage of the season.