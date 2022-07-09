AFC Leopards, Nzoia through to Lidonde Memorial Cup final

AFC Leopards will Sunday face Nzoia Sugar in the final of Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Leopards qualified after beating Vihiga Bullets 5-3 at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday. Nzoia beat Homeboyz 5-2 at the same venue to also sail through.

Rooney Shichenje and Brian Wanyama scored a brace each for Ingwe with Victor Omune adding the fifth.

Related All set for Lidonde Memorial Cup in Mumias Football

Displaying attractive football, Nzoia, under the tutelage of Salim Babu scored through James Kibande (2), Lewis Okello (2) and Felicien Oganda.

Tournament organising secretary, Alfred Imonje said Homeboyz will take on Vihiga Bullets in the third place play-off from 10am, before Legends FC, a side comprising retired internationals face off with Valon FC from 12 noon.

Tournament winners will walk away with Sh1 million, while the second, third and fourth placed teams will be awarded Sh500,000, Sh400,000 and Sh250,000 respectively.

Vihiga Bullets veteran coach Juma Abdalla congratulated his team for putting a sterling performance despite only training for three days.

"We made mistakes that costed us. We played better in the first half, but the second half was a bit difficult," said Juma.

AFC Leopards goalkeeper coach Lawrence Webo said:

"We relaxed a bit in the first half, but we picked up as the game progressed.

"We need to play better to defeat Nzoia in the final at Bukhungu Stadium," added Webo who missed the services of assistant captain Peter Thiong'o, goalkeeper Lewis Opiyo, Cliff Nyakeya, Collins Shivachi and Mark Makwata.

Thiong'o and Eugene Mukangula are expected to start when Ingwe take on Nzoia in the final.

Webo, who is in charge in the absence of coach Patrick Aussems and assistant coach Tom Juma, said a win will be a welcome reprieve for Leopards who have not won silverware in a long time.

Nzoia Team manger, Bryan Muraya said his charges are eager to win the Cup after narrowly surviving relegation in the FKF Premier League last season.

"We are going to give it our all on the pitch," added the former international midfielder.