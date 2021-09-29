AFC Leopards' begging bowl out as financial constraints bite

AFC Leopards' Saad Musa (right) celebrates his goal with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Tusker at Thika Sub County Stadium on September 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

  • The ability of the cash-strapped club to acquire these players and settle a number of debts depends on the success of a fundraiser planned for Thursday evening at a Nairobi hotel
  • Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa is the chief guest
  • Belgian coach Patrick Aussems has not been with the team since August, amid rumours he is 'working from home' until the financial situation improves

AFC Leopards are eyeing four experienced players including deadly striker John Makwatta, midfielder Duncan Otieno, forward Cliff Miheso and a goalkeeper, Nation Sport understands. 

