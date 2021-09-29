AFC Leopards' begging bowl out as financial constraints bite

AFC Leopards are eyeing four experienced players including deadly striker John Makwatta, midfielder Duncan Otieno, forward Cliff Miheso and a goalkeeper, Nation Sport understands.

But the ability of the cash-strapped club to acquire these players and settle a number of debts depends on the success of a fundraiser planned for Thursday evening at a Nairobi hotel in which Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa is the chief guest.

The club is targeting at least Sh10 million from this event.

"Our priority is to clear monies owed to former players and coaches. This will help us appeal to Fifa to lift the transfer ban," explained Franklin Imbenzi, chairman of AFC Leopards branch supporters, who is part of the team organising the fundraiser.

"Then we can bring in some new faces because we have lost several dependable players. The welfare of players is very important because we need a motivated squad. So we will have something for them too."

Despite Sunday's 1-0 win over Tusker on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season, Ingwe is in a financial mess, and unable to strengthen the squad with a transfer ban imposed on the club by football's world governing body Fifa.

The situation has led to 14 first team players including striker Elvis Rupia, goalkeepers Benjamin Ochan, John Oyemba, and Ezekiel Owade, plus defender Clyde Senaji, Congolese midfielder Fabrice Mugheni quitting the club in a span of two months.

Belgian coach Patrick Aussems has not been with the team since August, amid rumours he is 'working from home' until the financial situation improves.