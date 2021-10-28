AFC Leopards hope to strike Ulinzi with military precision

Thirteen-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions AFC Leopards will hope to put their poor form aside and continue their dominance over Ulinzi Stars when the two teams clash at Thika Stadium on Friday.

The match, which kicks off at 1pm, is expected to be attended by thousands of AFC Leopards fans after the government opened the country and relaxed measures which had been put in place in March last year to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, five matches have been lined up for tomorrow and three others on Sunday in different venues across the country. Apart from the clash between Leopards and Ulinzi, other tough matches lined up for this weekend will see in-form Gor Mahia play Sofapaka at Kasarani, wounded Tusker host Wazito at Ruaraka Ground.

The “Ghetto Derby” pitting Kariobangi Sharks and Mathare United at Kasarani will be another epic tie on Sunday.

Another mouthwatering game will see last season’s runners up KCB host league returnees Police FC at Kenya Utalii College Sports Club.

AFC Leopards’ matches against Ulinzi have always been explosive. Leopards have accumulated only four points from the shock 1-0 win over Tusker in the opening match of the season and a draw against KCB.

On the other hand, Ulinzi, under the tutelage of former Kenya international Stephen Ochola, have recorded identical 1-0 wins against Nzoia Sugar and Mathare United in their first two games of the season before a 1-1 draw against Bidco United last weekend.

Out of the five past meetings between the two sides, the “Big Cats” have won four times while one game has ended in a scoreless draw.

In fact, the last time the soldiers beat Leopards was in the 2018, when they completed a double over Ingwe winning both the first and the second leg 2-1 in the league.

Leopards’ coach Patrick Aussems hopes his youngsters will continue their dominance over the soldiers despite poor form and lack of a striker as the November 1 transfer deadline beckons. After the mass exit of the first team players, Aussems has been forced to rely on young players from “Leopard Cubs.”

Saturday:

AFC Leopards v Ulinzi Stars (Thika Sub County Stadium, 1pm)

Tusker v Wazito ( Ruaraka Grounds, 3pm)

Posta Rangers v City Stars ( Thika Stadium, 1pm)

Bidco United v Nzoia Sugar (Thika Stadium, 3pm)

Gor Mahia v Sofapaka ( MISC, Kasarani, 1pm)

KCB v Kenya Police (Utalii College, 3pm)

Sunday:

Mathare United v Kariobangi Sharks (MISC Kasarani, 1pm)

Bandari v FC Talanta (Mbaraki Grounds, 3pm)