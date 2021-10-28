AFC Leopards hope to strike Ulinzi with military precision

AFC Leopards forward Maxwell Otieno vies with Bandari defender Brian Odera

AFC Leopards forward Maxwell Otieno (right) vies with Bandari defender Brian Odera during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on October 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Out of five past meetings between the two sides, the “Big Cats” have won four times while one game has ended goalless

Thirteen-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions AFC Leopards will hope to put their poor form aside and continue their dominance over Ulinzi Stars when the two teams clash at Thika Stadium on Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.