AFC Leopards, Homeboyz to feature in Lidonde memorial tournament

Former Kenyan international goalkeeper, Washington Muhanji has been appointed to head the inaugural Elijah Lidonde memorial tournament to be staged next month in Kakamega.

Speaking to Nation Sport, former AFC Leopards coach Alfred Imonje who is the Committee's Organizing Secretary said the two-day championship slated for July 9-10 at Bukhungu Stadium will be organised by legends based in Western region.

Other planning members in the committee are Aggrey Litali, Tony Lidonde, Ngaira Esese, Nick Yakhama and Fred Serenge.

Imonje, who also played for the defunct MoW FC said four top tier teams - AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz, Vihiga Bullets and Nzoia Sugar - will participate.

Ingwe's fallen greats include Joe Kadenge, Jonathan Niva, Sammy Tabu, Haggai Mirikau, Anthony Mukabwa, David Asibwa, Livingstone Madegwa, Munialo Opicho, Okwemba, Charles Makunda, Daniel Anyanzwa among others.

Tournament patron Alex Muteshi said he met the organisers in Kakamega who discussed the need to open a Football Centre of Excellence in Kakamega for boys and girls and set up a memorial museum dedicated to the departed greats.

Muteshi, who mooted the idea during the burial of the window to Elijah Lidonde in January and reiterated it during a recent AFC Leopards fundraiser in Nairobi said his committee is currently in discussions with a potential sponsor to support the tournament.

“We must honour our departed heroes. I know we have many legends who died after doing duty for this big club, but this tournament will be named Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup in honour of all our former greats," said Muteshi who is the Director of Immigration.

The late Elijah Lidonde, who died in September 1987, played and coached Abaluhya (currently AFC Leopards) and featured for the national team Harambee Stars in the 50s and 60s.