AFC Leopards, Gor face off but title fight elsewhere

Will AFC Leopards finally end the six-year jinx of not beating Gor Mahia?

And can Tusker swing the title race to their favour when they host Kakamega Homeboyz?

This will be a Super Sunday for local football fans with the two big matches on the cards from 3pm at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Ruaraka ground respectively.

Other Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches will see high flying Kariobangi Sharks host Vihiga Bullets at MISC Annex while Nzoia Sugar will entertain struggling Kenya Police at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

However, all the eyes will be on the “Mashemeji” derby which will be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga among other leaders.

This will be the 94th meeting between these two arch-rivals, and most successful clubs in the country with 32 league titles between them.

Head-to-head meetings show K’Ogalo have won 33 times, Leopards on 28 occasions with 32 ties ending in draws.

The tactical prowess of Belgium tactician Patrick Aussems of Leopards and German coach Andreas Spier of Gor will come head-to-head with both sets of fans hoping to own the bragging rights.

With both teams boasting of solid midfields, the battle is likely to be won in attack.

On paper, AFC Leopards have a better attack line compared to Gor with John Mark Makwatta, Victor Omune and Nigerian import Fansami Ojo Olaniyi superb for Ingwe in recent matches.

Makwatta has scored four goals in four consecutive matches, Olaniyi has also netted four in the last five matches while Omune has scored thrice in the last five matches.

Gor Mahia have had a shaky defence and a blunt attack. K’Ogalo have managed just three goals in their last seven matches.

However, the combination of Ernest Wendo, Austin Odhiambo and Alpha Onyango have been superb in the midfield.

George “Blackberry” Odhiambo is the club’s top scorer with seven goals and will lead the Gor attack on Sunday.

Spier rallied his charges to do their best to continue with their dominance over the Big Cats.

“The derby is a tradition in Kenya because both teams are pressured by their fans to win. Even the place in the standing is secondary. We are prepared and motivated to win,” said Spier.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Sunday

Kariobangi Sharks v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani Annex 1pm)

KCB v FC Talanta (Kasarani Annex, 3.30pm)

Tusker v Kakamega Homeboyz (Ruaraka)

Nzoia Sugar v Kenya Police (Sudi Stadium, Bungoma)

Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards (MISC Kasarani)

Monday