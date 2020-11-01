AFC Leopards finally get their man

AFC Leopards have announced the signing of Peter Thiong'o from Kakamega Homeboyz on a two-year deal.

Thiong'o, who was recently called up to the national football team Harambee Stars, has been the subject of a transfer row between the two clubs since the window was declared open in August.

But Ingwe finally got their man on Sunday, just 24 hours to transfer deadline day after his contract with Kakamega Homeboyz lapsed on Saturday.

"AFC Leopards is delighted to confirm the signing of winger Peter Thiong'o from Kakamega Homeboys on a 2 years contract," AFC Leopards tweeted on Sunday.

Restore lost glory

Despite the controversial ending of his two-year stay at Homeboyz, Thiongo had kind words for the team, its management and coach Nicholas Muyoti saying they played a great role in building his career.

“It was an amazing team and the management was very supportive. I can’t use the disagreements to judge or conclude that all was not well yet the team gave me a platform to display my talent and attract interest from AFC Leopards and other teams,” he said.

Thiong'o, who has been training with local teams in his hometown Nakuru to keep fit, says he has joined Leopards to help them restore their lost glory.

“It has been five months without a club since I was waiting for my running contract with Kakamega Homeboyz to end. However now I am free to start training with my new team and fight for a place in the first eleven. I have to perform because this club boasts of good youthful players and there is stiff competition,” said Thiong'o.

“I have joined Leopards to lift the league title and make the team go back to continental competitions. As a young player I want my career to be decorated with success and that will only start by giving my all to my new team. I am sure this is the right time to be here and grow in my career,” he added.

Thiong’o scored nine goals and assisted six others for Homeboyz during the 2019/20 season that was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Ol bolossat High School alumnus, who joined Homeboyz in 2018 from St Joseph's, believes he will star for Ingwe and cement his place in the national team.

Apart from Thiong’o, Leopards have also signed Harrison Mwendwa, Washington Munene, Rwandese Fabrice Mugheni, custodian John Oyemba, and Burundi international Bienvenue Shaka.