AFC Leopards edge wasteful Ulinzi

Harun Mwale vies with Peter Thiong'o

Harun Mwale (right) of Ulinzi Stars vies with Peter Thiong'o of AFC Leopards during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on August 12, 2021. AFC Leopards won 1-0.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems heaped praise on his boys after the win
  • Ulinzi Stars stand-in coach Fred Ogot blamed the defeat on missed chances in the first half
  • Ogot said he is going back on the drawing board ahead of their last two matches away to Mathare United on Wednesday and against Posta Rangers at home on August 22

AFC Leopards Thursday gunned down Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in a tough Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground.

