AFC Leopards docked three points, fined Sh500,000 for crowd trouble

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Leagues and Competitions Committee Wednesday ruled in favour of Kakamega Homeboyz in last Sunday’s botched match against AFC Leopards at Bukhungu Stadium.

The Committee has awarded Homeboyz the three points and two goals and docked Leopards three points. It has further fined Leopards Sh500,000 and ordered they play their next four league matches behind closed doors.

The Committee has further ordered Leopards to carter or refund for incurred medical costs by center referee Michael Obuya, who was assaulted by a section of Leopards fans in the match.

It further said that it was investigating Leopards coach Patrick Aussems and goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo for their conduct in the said match.

The match was abandoned on 34 minutes after Leopards fans stormed the pitch after referee Obuya turned down their calls that Homeboyz goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo be red-carded for handling the ball outside the box.

Homeboyz were leading 1-0. Police officers intervened by lobbing teargas to avert what was a bruising battle involving stone throwing and insults from both sides.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and a host of local politicians, who were attending the match, were hurriedly evacuated to the VIP rooms as the crowd trouble continued.

Outside the stadium, police had to intervene as both fans hurled stones at each other. Leopards' driver had to safely take the club bus to the center of the pitch to protect it from irate Homeboyz fans who had started stoning it.

But AFC club chairman Dan Shikanda has defended Ingwe supporters and placed the blame squarely on ‘incompetent’ match officials and blamed the hosts for failing to beef up security around the facility.

“We can’t take the blame for the chaos that erupted on the pitch. Any fixture involving AFC Leopards is a high volatile match and the home team must ensure there is adequate security to keep rowdy fans at bay.

“I noticed that there were only eight policemen deployed to man the stadium although we were told more could have been in civilian clothes. Any heavy presence of uniformed police officers is necessary to intimidate potential troublemakers. The number of officers deployed at Bukhungu Stadium was too small to manage over 10,000 fans who attended the match,” said Shikanda.