AFC Leopards defender to miss rest of the season

Highly rated AFC Leopards defender Kaycie Odhiambo has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

According to Leopards team doctor Patrick Ngusale, the 20 year-old centre-half, who suffered a serious knee injury on April 18 against Wazito FC in a Kenyan Premier League has undergone Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan and is currently on crutches.

Ngusale said the player will undergo knee operation after six weeks to allow the injury to heal naturally, but will return after four months.

Odhiambo joins Jaffary Owiti and Tedian Esilaba on the sidelines. He was fouled on by an opponent in the second half, forcing the match at MISC Kasarani to be halted momentarily. Robert Mudenyu was brought on to replace him.

The former Hakati and Dandora Love utility has featured in all Leopards matches since making his Premier League debut in Ingwe’s 1-0 first leg defeat to Sofapaka in November last year at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi.

With a goal and couple of assists to his credit after being transformed from a midfielder to a central defender, Ingwe’s assistant coach Tom Juma said the team missed his versatility and passing skills when they played Tusker FC on Sunday at Kasarani.

Tusker broke Patrick Aussems' 11-match unbeaten streak when Deogratious Ojok struck at the death to hand his side a 2-1 over Ingwe. The goals was disputed by Leopards supporters who claimed Ojok had scored from an offside position.

“His absence has affected the team because he was a regular. The player is also disappointed because he got injured when he was in hot form,” said Juma who doubles up as the team manager.

Odhiambo, who is slowly building a name in Kenyan Premier League had become talk of town following his recent impressive performances in the league and prowess in free-kicks.