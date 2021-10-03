AFC Leopards coach Aussems returns

AFC Leopards’ coach Patrick Aussems finally jetted back into the country Friday morning, a day after political leaders raised Sh8 million for the cash-strapped club.

The Belgian left for holiday in his home country mid-August with two matches to the end of the last campaign. There have been doubts over his return, with reports linking him to a move to a club in the top-tier Sierra Leone league.

Ingwe fans can now breathe a sigh of relief. Aussems watched his Leopards side play against Makadara Youth in a friendly match at the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Jericho estate on Saturday.

On September 23, Aussems through his Twitter handle, promised to return to the Den and steer Leopards to league victory.

"I was supposed to come back early, but there were some things to be fixed. I want AFC Leopards to be the biggest club in Kenya, and I even saw the players and members of the technical bench, talked to them on how we can achieve this," he said.

"Rumours and fake news about my return were coming from journalists and social media, but now I’m here. I said I will renew my contract and I will handle this team for the next two years."