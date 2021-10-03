AFC Leopards coach Aussems returns

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems looks on during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at the Mbaraki Sports Club on February 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Belgian left for holiday in his home country mid-August with two matches to the end of the last campaign
  • On September 23, Aussems through his Twitter handle, promised to return to the Den and steer Leopards to league victory
  • After Leopards’ successful fundraiser on Thursday night, Aussems said he will focus on injecting his philosophy


AFC Leopards’ coach Patrick Aussems finally jetted back into the country Friday morning, a day after political leaders raised Sh8 million for the cash-strapped club.

