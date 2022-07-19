AFC Leopards: Coach Aussems to return next month

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is expected in Nairobi on August 12 to link up with the team for the pre-season training ahead of the new season slated to kick off on August 27.

AFC’s Secretary-General Gilbert Andugu who confirmed the report, refuted claims that the Belgian was planning to join Rwandese giants Kiyovu Sports Club, stating that it was a hoax.

“We held a Zoom meeting with Aussems on Friday and the coach gave his commitment that he was going nowhere. Aussems has assured us that he has not signed any contract,” he said.

Last week a photo surfaced online between Aussems and Mvukiyekhe Juvennal, the chairman of Kiyovu Sports Club, fueling speculation that the Belgium trainer was about to ditch the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League club.

The photos were reportedly taken in France where the Belgian coach was on holiday.

Aussems played down reports of a move.

"All these rumours... I am quiet, at home, 35 degrees. Let me enjoy my holidays. Good evening everyone," the former Belgian footballer posted on his Twitter page on July 12.

Meanwhile, reports in Rwanda had suggested that Aussems' move to Kiyovu was a done deal, with Kiyovu secretary Omar Munyengabe telling Rwandese online publication, New Times, that the coach had already agreed a three-year contract, but was yet to sign it.

"The agreement has been reached, but the contract has not been signed yet. After the talks, there is a 90 percent chance that he will become the coach of Kiyovu," said Munyengabe.

"I doubt he still has a contract at AFC Leopards because during the negotiations he never mentioned that he has a contract with them. All I know is that he is a free agent."

The highly experienced coach has handled the financially strapped Leopards for 18 months, leading them to fifth place in the 2021/2022 season.

Before joining Leopards in February 2021, the 57-year- old tactician handled Tanzania's Simba SC, helping them to reach the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League.

He was previously in South Africa coaching Black Leopards after parting ways with Al Hilal of Sudan.

It’s not the first time that the coach has been linked with a move to Rwanda. In August 2021, reports emerged that he was heading to Rwandese side Police FC.