AFC Leopards stars sign contract extension

Kenya international Cliff Nyakeya has extended his stay at AFC Leopards.

The attacking midfielder, who was at the Den on a short term contract, has agreed to a one-year extension of his contract.

Ingwe have also handed captain Eugene Mukangula, centre-back Tedian Esilaba and striker Ojo Olaniyi Fasanmi one-year deals each.

Goalkeeper Levis Opiyo has extended his stay at the club for a further two years.

“I’m happy to have extended my stay at AFC Leopards. Looking forward to a great pre-season as we prepare for the new season,” said Nyakeya, formerly with Egyptian side Masr.

He started his senior career with Gor Mahia before joining Mathare United.

The former Kenyan Premier League Midfielder of the Year was part of the Harambee Stars team under coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee who played in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt, Togo and Comoros.

The 27-year old featured prominently and impressed, especially against Comoros, ever though Stars failed to qualify for the African finals.

Leopards have also extended Jaffari Odeny Owiti’s deal for two years.

The 24-year-old winger who joined Leopards in January 2018 from the defunct Chemelil Sugar FC will be itching for more playing time after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament surgery that kept him out of action for a year.

Nyakeya, who joined Leopards from Wazito, was among players who were signed in January, adding punch to the Ingwe squad after a 17-strong player exodus at the end of the previous season due to financial constraints.