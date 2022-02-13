AFC Leopards claw Posta Rangers, City Stars draw

AFC Leopards Sunday rallied from behind to beat hosts Posta Rangers 3-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

At the same time, Nzoia Sugar held title hopefuls Nairobi City Stars to a 1-1 draw at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Centre-forward Calvin Odongo put Posta on the path to avenging their 1-0 loss to Ingwe in the first-leg held in December, when he headed home in the dying minutes of the first-half.

Leopards were without their coach Patrick Aussems in the second-half after he was red carded for storming into the field of play to protest Odongo’s opener.

The Belgian tactician argued that Odongo scored the goal after the two additional minutes indicated by the centre referee had lapsed. But the centre referee had not blown the whistle to indicate the end of the first-half.

Leopards restored parity on 59 minutes through Brian Wanyama, before Washington Munene doubled the visitors advantage two minutes later from the spot and Kayci Odhiambo sealed Leopards’ sixth win of the season on 75 minutes.

The 13-time champions are 11th with 24 points, while Posta are eighth with 26 points.

At Sudi Stadium, Joseph Mwangi was the hero for Nzoia as he struck the equaliser just two minutes from time. Veteran midfielder Anthony Kimani broke the deadlock in City Stars' favour in the 29th minute.