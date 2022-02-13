AFC Leopards claw Posta Rangers, City Stars draw

AFC Leopards players celebrate a goal

AFC Leopards players celebrate a goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Mathare United at Nyayo National Stadium on January 20, 2022.

What you need to know:

  • At Sudi Stadium, Joseph Mwangi was the hero for Nzoia as he struck the equaliser just two minutes from time. Veteran midfielder Anthony Kimani broke the deadlock in City Stars' favour in the 29th minute.
  • With the draw, City Stars moved to second on 32 points, five below leaders Kakamega Homeboyz. Nzoia are 16th with 12 points. 

AFC Leopards Sunday rallied from behind to beat hosts Posta Rangers 3-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

