AFC Leopards claw Mathare, leapfrog Tusker into second

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia celebrates scoring against Mathare United

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Mathare United during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi on May 27, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The win takes Ingwe's tally to 36 points, same as leaders KCB who have a better goal difference 
  • Elsewhere in Mumias, Gor Mahia beat Vihiga United to continue their resurgence. Clifton Miheso scored for the visitors in the 40th minute to avenge their first leg loss at Kasarani
  • Following the win, Gor rise to fifth place with 28 points from 16 matches

AFC Leopards Thursday moved joint top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with KCB after edging out Mathare United 1-0 at Ruaraka grounds. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.