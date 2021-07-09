AFC Leopards claw Bandari to end skid in Thika

Peter Thiong'o

AFC Leopards forward Peter Thiong'o (left) leads teammates in celebration scoring the team's second goal during their FKF Premier League natch with at Thika Sub-County Stadium on July 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Leopards played without a reserve goalkeeper after the contracts of the other custodians at the club expired last week

AFC Leopards bounced back to winning ways with a deserved 2-0 victory over Bandari in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on Friday.

