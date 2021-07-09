AFC Leopards claw Bandari to end skid in Thika

AFC Leopards bounced back to winning ways with a deserved 2-0 victory over Bandari in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on Friday.

Leopards, who played without a reserve goalkeeper on the bench after the contracts of the other custodians at the club expired last week, struck through Robert Mudenyu and second half substitute Peter Thiong'o to seal the victory.

AFC Leopards forward Peter Thiong'o celebrates scoring the team's second goal during their FKF Premier League natch with at Thika Sub-County Stadium on July 9, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

AFC Leopards forward Peter Thiong'o wheels away in celebration after scoring the team's second goal during their FKF Premier League natch with at Thika Sub-County Stadium on July 9, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The two regular goalkeepers at the club this season, John Oyemba and Benjamin Ochan, missed out after they fail to agree with the club on new contracts. other players who missed the match over a similar issue are Kenyan international Clyde Senaji, Said Tsuma and Hansel Ochieng.

Goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade and midfielder Brian Wanyama made their first starts in the league this season in the closely contested encounter.

AFC Leopards midfielder Collins Shichenje (left) vies for the ball with Dennis Magige of Bandari during their FKF Premier League natch with at Thika Sub-County Stadium on July 9, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

In another match of the day, Kevin Kimani's 38th minute penalty and Boniface Omondi's strike at death gave Wazito 2-0 over relegation-threatened Vihiga United at Nakuru Agricultural Showground.

Wazito earned the penalty after their lead striker Michael "Wise" Otieno was brought down inside the box.

Following the Ingwe, are still third on 43 points after 23 matches. They are seven points below league leaders Tusker and three behind second-placed KCB. Bandari have dropped to eight on 33 points and are winless in three matches from 23 games.

AFC Leopards Elvis Rupia (left) contests for the ball with Felly Mulumba of Bandari during their FKF Premier League natch at Thika Sub-County Stadium on July 9, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The win pushed Wazito up to sixth on the log on 34 points.

Aussems was full of praise for his players saying they deserved a pat on the back for locking out Bandari in the second half.

“Despite missing my top players due to issues in the public domain, those available proved their worth and did well. I'm proud of their performance because it shows every players is competitive in the team,” said Aussems.

He, however, blamed the match referee for denying them a penalty while it was clear Bandari's defender Brian Odera had brought down talisman Elvis Rupia inside the box.

His opposite number Rwandan tactician Casa Mbung'o blamed his players for failing to deal with set pieces from their opponents.

“We have to work on how we deal with the set pieces. In football you lose if you allow your opponents to dominate and that is what happened in this game,” said Mbung'o.

Leopards’ goal came after the breather, unmarked Mudenyu stabbing home from Mwendwa's corner after Bandari failed to clear the loose ball inside the box.

Thiongo added the second after being neatly picked out by Washington Munene.