AFC Leopards boss Dan Shikanda sues FKF at SDT

Suspended AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has moved to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to challenge a decision by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa to provisionally suspend him from all football activities.

Shikanda, a former Harambee Stars player, has, in court papers seen by Nation Sport, also challenged Mwendwa's decisions to fine Leopards Sh6 million and dock it three league points.

The Leopards chairman has further asked the SDT, which is chaired by John Ohaga, to bar the federation's Independent Dispute and Arbitration Committee (IDAC) from hearing and determining his case.

This legal battle, another one in a swelling list against FKF and Mwendwa in the sports court, stems from a decision by Leopards and Gor Mahia to boycott the 'Mashemeji derby' at the Thika Municipal Stadium on July 30.

Shikanda and Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier claimed the two teams will not honour this clash as a form of protest following what they claimed was delays in payments of prize money for winning the FKF Betway Cup and FKF Premier League grants amounting to millions of shillings.