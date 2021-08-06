AFC Leopards boss Dan Shikanda sues FKF at SDT

From left: Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, Betsafe Ag. CEO Alex Kobia and AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda during the launch of Betsafe in the Kenyan market on December 2, 2020 in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The Leopards chairman has further asked the SDT, which is chaired by John Ohaga, to bar the federation's Independent Dispute and Arbitration Committee (IDAC) from hearing and determining his case.

Suspended AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has moved to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to challenge a decision by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa to provisionally suspend him from all football activities.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.