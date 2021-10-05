A debt at a time: AFC Leopards begin rebuilding process

AFC Leopards are keen on settling debts owed to their former players Vincent Habamahoro, Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana and coach Andre Casa Mbungo to be allowed to sign players.

Leopards, who have lost over 10 regulars this transfer window, have been banned by Fifa from signing any player until they pay the four who have taken them to court.

“We have embarked on plans to pay our former players and coach Mbungo, hoping to be given a go-ahead by Fifa to sign at least five players before the transfer window closes at the end of the month. We want to strengthen the squad once we get clearance from Fifa,” said club chairman Dan Shikanda, adding that the five players to beef up the squad have already been identified.

A source close to the technical bench revealed that Clifton Miheso of Gor Mahia, former Zesco United striker John Mark Makwatta and international midfielder Duncan Otieno are among the new players Ingwe hopes to bring on board.

He refuted reports that South Sudanese defender John Kuol is in their transfer list.

Miheso has not renewed his contract with Gor Mahia after making demands to be paid his arrears to continue playing for the record league champions.

Leopards lost Elvis Rupia to Bisha FC of Saudi Arabia and believes Makwatta is the right man to fill the void, while Otieno is returning to replace Collins Shichenje who is pursuing a professional career in Greece.

Ingwe is also looking for a top goalkeeper to replace Benjamin Ochan who returned to his home country to rejoin Kampala City Capital Authority (KCCA FC) on a two-year contract.