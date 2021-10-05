A debt at a time: AFC Leopards begin rebuilding process

AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards players celebrate their goal against Tusker during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thia Sub County Stadium on September 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leopards, who have lost over 10 regulars this transfer window, have been banned by Fifa from signing any player until they pay the four who have taken them to court
  • A source close to the technical bench revealed that Clifton Miheso of Gor Mahia, former Zesco United striker John Mark Makwatta and international midfielder Duncan Otieno are among the new players Ingwe hopes to bring on board
  • Ingwe is also looking for a top goalkeeper to replace Benjamin Ochan who returned to his home country to rejoin Kampala City Capital Authority (KCCA FC) on a two-year contract

AFC Leopards are keen on settling debts owed to their former players Vincent Habamahoro, Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana and coach Andre Casa Mbungo to be allowed to sign players.

