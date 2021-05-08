AFC Leopards announce coach Aussems return date

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems looks on during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at the Mbaraki Sports Club on February 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the revised fixtures, Ingwe are scheduled to play Mathare United on Wednesday at Moi International Sports Centre. Annex ground.
  • The 56-year-old Aussems has been on holiday with his family in his motherland since end of March when the government suspended sporting activities in the country due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is expected back in Kenya on Thursday from Belgium just a day after the date for the proposed resumption of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

