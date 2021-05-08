AFC Leopards announce coach Aussems return date

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is expected back in Kenya on Thursday from Belgium just a day after the date for the proposed resumption of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

In the revised fixtures, Ingwe are scheduled to play Mathare United on Wednesday at Moi International Sports Centre. Annex ground.

The 56-year-old Aussems has been on holiday with his family in his motherland since end of March when the government suspended sporting activities in the country due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The directive affected the FKF Premier League programme alongside other lower leagues of the federation.

But action is tentatively expected to resume this week after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the partial lockdown of the country.

He allowed for organised sports to return under the guidelines of the sports and health ministries lifting of the lockdown.

“The coach has confirmed he is now ready to access the field after receiving his Covid-19 vaccine when the league resumes next week,” said AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda.

Since taking over from Antony Kimani after the “Mashemeji” derby on February 7 that ended in a 0-0 draw, Aussems has won four matches, drawn once and lost once.

Title-chasing Leopards lie third on the log with 29 points from 14 matches -- seven points behind leaders Tusker.

Assistant coach Tom Juma confirmed that the Ingwe squad was back in training in Nairobi with all players including internationals Clyde Senaji and Elvis Rupia.

“After players received their first Covid jabs we returned to training in groups in line with health protocols, as FKF-PL takes another step towards the planned resumption,” he said.

As they wait for the green light from the health and sports ministries, FKF have set May 12 as the day for the league to restart, but all depends on whether the government gives the nod for resumption or not.

Juma said they would nevertheless be ready for their match against the ‘‘Slum Boys’’ come Wednesday.