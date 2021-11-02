AFC close out transfer period with a flurry of signings

As the transfer window closed on Monday, AFC Leopards finished their dealings in a frenzy, contracting seven players including former Wazito and Nairobi City Stars first choice goalkeeper Levis Opiyo and Gor Mahia central defender Joachim Oluoch.

The 13-time league champions, who lost 17 regular players have also captured Nigerian striker Kingsley Fasanmi, who parted ways with Kakamega Homeboyz at the end of last season.

Collins Milimu from Kakamega High School has also landed at the Den together with Donald Ange from Hakati FC.

Milimu is viewed as a replacement for Said Juma who moved to Sofapaka. Another new acquisition is Vihiga United defender Prince Ayieko, who is expected to fill the gap left by Isaac Kipyegon, who joined Tusker in the final hours of the transfer window on Monday night.

Attacking midfielder Eugene Wasilwa and striker Donald Ange have also been roped in from Kibera Black Stars and Hakati FC respectively.

Experienced

The experienced Opiyo is expected to fill the void left by Benjamin Ochan who rejoined Ugandan giants KCCA. He was unattached after terminating his contract with Wazito last season.

Oluoch leaves Gor Mahia and five years of service. He previously played for Nzoia Sugar.

Gor have also lost dependable defender Charles Momanyi who has joined join Tusker.

Leopards lost the 17 players including keepers Benjamin Ochan, Collins Shichenje, Clyde Senaji, Elvis Rupia, and Robinson Kamura, will serving a Fifa punishment not to register any new players.