Adios Gor Mahia! Brazilian striker Wilson Silva dumps K'Ogalo

Gor Mahia striker Wilson Silva (left) celebrates his goal with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bidco United at Kasarani Annex on March 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The striker arrived at K’Ogalo in January amid and went on to score two goals since his debut against Nzoia Sugar on February 27.
  • He scored his first goal in 2-1 win against Kakamega Homeboyz on March 3 and 3-1 triumph over newbies Bidco United in their last league match on March 22.   
  • Gor Mahia players resumed training on Thursday.

Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca has left Gor Mahia just four months after signing for the record Kenyan champions.

