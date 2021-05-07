Adios Gor Mahia! Brazilian striker Wilson Silva dumps K'Ogalo

Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca has left Gor Mahia just four months after signing for the record Kenyan champions.

Silva left the country over the weekend and is already in his home country.

Sources within the club indicated that the 20-year-old attacker has abandoned his one year contract over nonpayment of his signing fee and accrued salary arrears.

The FKFPL will resume next week with Gor taking on Wazito on Wednesday, if the Ministry of Sports and health give the go ahead for the matches to continue.

Club treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo turned down our request for a comment when asked how much the Brazilian striker is owed by the club.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier also did not respond to our queries by the time of going to press.

“I can’t comment on the issue please contact the chairman,” said Odhiambo, who acknowledged that despite financial difficulties, the team has already kicked off training session ahead of their rescheduled match against Wazito.

Silva left on Saturday and a source within the club told Nation Sport that apart from language barrier, the player was irked after the team failed to allocate him a car and a driver forcing him to trek from Buru Buru Estate to Camp Toyoyo grounds in Jericho for training every morning.

“He came with a lot of expectations and thought he would be treated the same as the coach. Unlike other foreigners who had in the past stayed in a hotel, he stayed in a rented apartment in Buru Buru,” the source, who sought anonymity, said.

The striker arrived at K’Ogalo in January amid and went on to score two goals since his debut against Nzoia Sugar on February 27.

He scored his first goal in 2-1 win against Kakamega Homeboyz on March 3 and 3-1 triumph over newbies Bidco United in their last league match on March 22.