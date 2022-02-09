Adidas cuts ties with West Ham's Kurt Zouma over cat abuse

London

Sportswear giant Adidas cut ties with West Ham's Kurt Zouma on Wednesday after a video emerged of him mistreating his pet cat.

The France defender's official personal kit supplier said in a statement: "We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas-contracted athlete."

Insurance and investment company Vitality announced it was suspending its sponsorship as West Ham's "official wellness partner", saying it was "distressed" by the video.

A spokesman for Heineken UK, West Ham's "beer and cider partner", said it was appalled at the contents of the video and welcomed the actions the club were taking.

West Ham had previously said they would be dealing with the matter internally, adding: "We would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."

But Zouma, who had previously apologised for his actions, was nevertheless selected by manager David Moyes for Tuesday's 1-0 win against Watford at the London Stadium.

Responding to criticism, Moyes insisted he was an "animal lover" but was adamant he had to do what was right for his club, who are fourth in the Premier League table.

Zouma got a taste of the depth of feeling as he was relentlessly booed by Watford supporters, with even West Ham fans joining in some of the jeering.

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said Wednesday it was "obviously a shocking act of mistreatment."

"This gratuitous, stupid and nasty act of violence appears all the more astonishing since I have never heard anyone speaking badly of Kurt Zouma. On the contrary, he is a boy known to be respectful," Le Graet told AFP.

Maggie Roberts, director of veterinary services for the Cats Protection charity, said West Ham's decision to select Zouma "sends an appalling message to fans and the wider public".

The reaction has also been strong in France, with animal rights groups condemning Zouma's behaviour.