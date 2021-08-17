England ace completes Roma switch from Chelsea

Jose Mourinho

Tammy Abraham (left) poses for a photo with coach Jose Mourinho after completing his move from Chelsea to AS Roma on August 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | AS Roma FC

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Abraham moves to Roma after Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea left him further down the pecking order at the club he joined as a young boy in 2004.

The European champions spent big money to lure Belgium striker Lukaku away from Inter as Thomas Tuchel largely ignored Abraham, who was brought into the senior team by previous coach Frank Lampard.

Rome

