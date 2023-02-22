Abdi Mohaned elected Somali Football Federation boss

Ali Abdi Mohaned is the new Somali Football Federation (SFF) president.

He was elected on Wednesday at the federation's elective meeting at the Elite hotel in Mogadishu, the country's capital.

Mohaned has been serving as president in an acting capacity since 2022 and has been praised for turning most of the country's national teams into competitive outfits in the region.

This includes Somali-U17's victory at the Cecafa Championship staged in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. It was the first-ever win by a Somali national team at a tournament staged outside the country.

He has promised to improve the standards of football by growing the sport at the grassroots.

"Football is unity, football is love, football is the development and we want to pacify the country and unite the Somali people through football," he told Nation Sport.

"We are now eyeing participation at the U20 tournament in Algeria. The recent historic achievements we made in Ethiopia have given us encouragement to scale greater heights Inshallah."

Mr Mohaned that he will lobby the government, Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa to invest in sports infrastructure in the country.

Somalia is known to have diverse football talents including players who can easily dribble and pass the ball around the pitch.