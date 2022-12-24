40 grassroot coaches graduate in Kisii

A total of 40 grassroots coaches in Kisii on Saturday concluded a 10-day Confederation of African Football (Caf) "D" coaching course organised by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials in the county.

The course had kicked off last week at Getembe playing ground in Kitutu Chache South Sub County.

Speaking to Nation Sport during the final ceremony, the Kisii County FKF Chairman Jezreel Mbegera said his office is determined to better the capacity building of trainers in the region.

“There is no way we will be able to compete with other regions if we do not have trained coaches. We are planning to train more next year,” he said.

“We have enough talent here and if they are discovered early, some of them have got the potential to play at the highest level. I call upon the county government to improve playing grounds across the county since they are in a pathetic condition,” he added.

Mbegera said the training will also go a long way in reducing conflicts during matches as coaches will be taken through their responsibilities and expected conduct on the touchline.

At the same venue, a three-day referees training concluded on Thursday.

Some 60 referees who will officiate in the Nyanza regional league, county and sub county leagues in the 2022/2023 season took part in the exercise.

“They were trained on the new rules and also physical endurance to ensure they are in tip top form while officiating in various matches,” said the Kisii County referees' chairman Evans Omosa.

According to Omosa, referees have to undergo routine training to bring them up to speed with the dynamics of the game.

Under the tutelage of FKF-accredited instructors, Wilson Oburu and Steven Odiwuor, the course is expected to benefit local coaches and referees from the region to better their skills.

A total of 42 teams will be battling it out in the county league, while 100 teams are taking part in sub county leagues across the region.

Winners from the county league seal promotion to the Nyanza regional league.

Regional champions are promoted to the FKF Division Two league.