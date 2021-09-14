247 referees undergoing training in Kericho

Two hundred and fourty seven referees and match commissars drawn from across the country are undergoing a five days training organised by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in Kericho.

The training started on Monday and will come to a close on Saturday according to Sylvester Kirwa, the FKF Referees manager and Anthony Makau, the chairman of referees in the country.

They are being trained on the new rules set by Fifa on match officiating.

The referees will officiate in the National Super League, FKF Premier League, Division One and Two leagues in the 2021/2022 season.

“We are training them on the new rules and also physical endurance to ensure they are in tip top form while officiating in the various matches in the country,” said Kirwa, while briefing the press on the sidelines of the training.

Makau said the referees have to undergo routine training to bring them up to speed with the dynamics in the rules and laws governing the game.

Kericho Green Stadium was picked as the training base due to its recent upgrade with a tartan track laid by the county government in a bid to promote sports in the region.

Last year, it was used for the same purpose by FKF in what brought together about 200 referees and match commissars.