247 referees undergoing training in Kericho

FKF

Female referees undergoing physical endurance tests at Kericho Green Stadium on September 14, 2021 during the FKF-organised exercise.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kericho Green Stadium was picked as the training base due to its recent upgrade with a tartan track laid by the county government in a bid to promote sports in the region.
  • Last year, it was used for the same purpose by FKF in what brought together about 200 referees and match commissars.
  • Kericho County Governor Paul Chepkwony said the stadium was upgraded at a cost of Sh35 million. Apart from football, it is a training ground for budding and international athletes from the region.

Two hundred and fourty seven referees and match commissars drawn from across the country are undergoing a five days training organised by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in Kericho.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.