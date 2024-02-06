22Bet commit to annual backing for Elijah Lidonde Cup

Betting firm 22Bet has confirmed a long-term partnership to support the Elijah Lidonde Cup on an annual basis.

This commitment follows the tournament’s successful debut in December where AFC Leopards lost 0-1 to Kakamega Homeboyz in the final.

Last month, the Elijah Lidonde Foundation, under patron Alex Muteshi, identified six schools which will be used as centres of football excellence in Western Kenya.

The schools are Archbishop Njenga Girls High School, Eregi Girls High School, St Agnes Shibuye High School for girls with the boys’ schools being Shanderema Boys High School, Musingu Boys High School and St Peters Mumias Boys High School.

And as part of their corporate social responsibility programme, 22Bet, through its charitable arm THX22 Foundation, has pledged to continue their sponsorship of the Elijah Lidonde Cup, having paid out Sh1 million to tournament winners, Sh750,000 to the runners’ up and Sh500,000 for the third-placed team.

Courtesy of 22Bet, the tournament will be now be played annually with top teams invited to play alongside those drawn from the local community. In addition to the football tournament, 22Bet have committed to supporting the Elijah Lidonde Foundation’s talent development programme.

The company’s Director Joash Ajuoga remains optimistic the support will bring about progress in the sport.

“As a company, 22Bet is very much in the forefront in talent development. The future of Kenyan sports lies with the young ambitious and talented people. They need all the help they can get to thrive in their respective sports,” Ajuoga said.