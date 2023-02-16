22BET awards Valentine’s Day promo code winners

One of Kenya’s leading casino and sport betting platform 22BET on Weednesday awarded winners of Valentine’s Day promo code.

The lucky punters were awarded with coupons of up to Sh1,000 each.

As part of Valentine’s Day goodies, the betting firm also gave its customers a chance to win 22BET branded merchandise and a ball signed by their brand ambassador, Emmanuel Adebayor, Togolese football legend who played for Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Adebayor was in the country last month during the Sigma conference.

To participate, customers were only required to register, deposit and place a bet.

The company's Chief Operating Officer, Felix Mulandi, said that their main aim is providing the most transparent and best customer-centric experience on the Kenyan market. '

'We intend to continue celebrating our most loyal fans and customers all through the year and beyond," he said.

22Bet has made the betting process easier for Kenyan players by integrating mobile payment options, M-Pesa and Airtel Money and a lite, easy to use APP.

The options include betting on various sports, major football leagues and tournaments, as well as all Kenyan leagues.