2022 AWCON first round qualifiers postponed

Harambee Starlets' midfielder Corazone Odhiambo (left) dribbles past Ghana midfielder Grace Acheampong during their Fifa Women Under-20 World Cup qualifier match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on November 19, 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This leaves Football Kenya Federation to switch their focus to this year's inaugural Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Championship League qualifiers where Kenya Women Premier League side Vihiga Queens was selected by virtue of being the reigning champions as the club that will represent Kenya in the 11 team competition. 
  • The Women’s Champions League is scheduled to take place from July 17 to August 1 this year with Kenya as the hosts. The Federation was nominated after CECAFA requested them to host and FKF agreed to the request. 

The first round of the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers scheduled for between June 7 and 15, 2021 have now been postponed to October 2021.
 
According to a letter sent out to the various football federations in the continent by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the postponements were based on the actual conditions of certain stadiums in Africa and the restrictions related to Covid-19. 

