Lukaku's form no laughing matter for Tuchel

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea's forward Romelu Lukaku (centre) reacts after scoring the opening goal during their 2021 Fifa Club World Cup semi-final match against Saudi's Al-Hilal at Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, on February 9, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace| AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Even despite Lukaku's struggles, Chelsea are strong favourites to reach the last eight of the Champions League against the French champions.
  • Lille sit 11th in Ligue 1, having failed to hit the heights of last season when they shocked Paris Saint-Germain to claim the title.

London

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.