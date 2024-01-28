2009 champions Bandari knocked out of Mozzart Bet Cup

The 2009 champions Bandari are the biggest casualties of this season's Mozzart Bet Cup after losing 1-2 to lower-tier side Bungoma Stars at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma in the preliminary round on Sunday.

Striker Tekkwo Derrick gave the Division Two side Bungoma Stars the lead in the 22nd minute which they held onto until the break.

The Dockers returned rejuvenated in the second half and bagged the equaliser via Ugandan forward Derrick Nsambi in the 57th minute. Three minutes later, Meshack Makokha recaptured the lead for the hosts and they held on to cause the huge upst.

Bungoma Stars have qualified for the Round of 32 set to kick off on February 25.

Another shocker was in Meru where lower division side Al Azizia advanced after beating National Super League (NSL) side Luanda Villa 4-3 on post-match penalties. The game ended 1-1 in the regular time at the Kinoru Stadium in Meru.

Al Azizia club players celebrate after beating Luanda Villa FC 4-3 in their Mozzart Bet Cup preliminary round match at Kinoru Stadium on January 28, 2024.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

Timoth Ndayala put Luanda Villa ahead in the first half before the hosts levelled in the 53rd minute via Dennis Gikundi.

“We were composed even after conceding the first goal and we got back in the game and eventually won it,” said Al Azizia coach Stephen Ochola, a former Ulinzi Stars captain.

“We take each game at a time and we look forward to the next stage. Meru has good talent which we want to tap. This win is for the people of Meru,” he added.

Luanda Villa coach Tom Tera blamed fatigue and poor officiating for their loss.

“We arrived at 10am in the morning and we scored a second goal which was an own goal. The loss has reduced my pressure on performing in two competitions and now we have to focus on NSL,” said Tera.

Al Azizia will face Mombasa Stars in the round of 32.

In other matches, Mombasa Stars beat Eldoro Sports Club 5-0 at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta. Emmanuel Nyamawi scored a brace in the fifth and 15th minutes with the other goals being netted by Brian Muraya, Joel Kihara and Mwema Mwanza.

FKF-PL side FC Talanta was made to sweat before beating Nyeri based Marafiki FC 3-1 at Kinunga Stadium in Nyeri County.

Sunday's results

Al Aziza 2 FC Luanda Villa 1

Eldoro Sports Club Villa 0 Mombasa Stars 5

Marafiki 0 FC Talanta 0 (1-3 penalties)