1960s: Yellow, red cards arrive, England win home World Cup

Today’s football fans can’t imagine a world where yellow and red cards don’t exist. In fact, these cards weren’t always part of the game. They came into use in the 1960s and made their debut at the World Cup only in 1970.

Referee Ken Aston, an English schoolteacher, was tasked with officiating the 1962 World Cup match between Chile and Italy, a game so brutal that it was later nicknamed the “Battle of Santiago.”

The following year, after refereeing the FA Cup final, Aston retired.

In 1966, Fifa invited him to join their Referees’ Committee, which he later chaired from 1970 to 1972. It was during this time that Aston, who died in 2001 at age 86, devised the system.

Aston was responsible for referees at the 1966 World Cup. In the quarter-finals, England played Argentina at Wembley Stadium.

After the game, newspaper accounts reported that West German referee Rudolf Kreitlein had cautioned English players Bobby and Jack Charlton, as well as sending off Argentina’s Antonio Rattín. The referee had not made his decision clear during the game, so England manager Alf Ramsey approached Fifa for clarification afterward.

This incident started Aston thinking about ways to make a ref’s decisions clearer to everyone during games. In an effort to make it easier for players, coaches, and the public to know which players had been issued a warning, Aston, inspired by a traffic light, came up with a color-coded solution while driving in London: yellow for caution and red for a sending-off. A yellow card is used to caution players for fouls and other infractions, while a red results in the player’s immediate expulsion.

Chile hosts World Cup

The seventh edition of the World Cup was held in Chile. After Europe hosted two straight tournaments, the South American federations argued that the 1962 edition must be held in the Americas or they threatened a boycott. Argentina and Chile put forth candidacies.

On the field, the tournament format went unchanged from 1958 and again featured 16 teams divided into four groups. Brazil came into the final as the heavy favorites.

Czechoslovakia, 24–1 odds to win the title at the start of the tournament, played the role of underdog. It was a long pass from Adolf Scherer that split the Brazilian defense and found Masopust one-on-one with Gilmar.

Masopust’s low shot got right past the Brazilian goalkeeper. Two minutes later, Amarildo, who had filled in admirably for Pelé, tied the score.

Pelé, who was watching the game from the stands, erupted with joy along with the 69,000 in attendance.

In the 69th minute, Amarildo, after running straight at the goal, put up a delightful ball that found Zito.

The Brazilian midfielder headed the ball into the net for the 2–1 lead.

Nine minutes later, Brazil put the game away when Vavá pounced on the ball following a blunder by Schrojf, who wasn’t able to latch onto the ball. As a result, the ball rolled into the net. Again, the crowd celebrated. Back in Brazil, the streets of Rio and other major cities erupted into carnival-like celebrations. Brazil won the match 3–1, becoming just the second team after Italy in 1938 to successfully defend its World Cup title.

1966 World Cup:

England was chosen as host of the 1966 World Cup in 1960, ahead of rival bids from Spain and West Germany. For Fifa, it marked a return to a nation directly affected by World War II.

The finals also featured no African teams after the 31 nations from that continent boycotted the qualifiers.

Queen Elizabeth, who would award the winners the trophy at game’s end, made her way to the Royal Box as 97,000 spectators filled the Wembley Stadium terraces.

England had a mix of strong defending and competent attacking. West Germany countered with its own blend of skill and tenacity that would make this game a tight affair.

After just 12 minutes, the English backline collapsed.

Striker Sigi Held put in a diagonal pass from the left in Helmut Haller’s direction. When defender Ray Wilson failed to properly clear the ball with a poorly timed header, Haller got off a shot that beat Gordon Banks to his left for the West German lead. Eight minutes later, Geoff Hurst, unmarked in the box, struck the equalizer off a Moore set piece, and the sides went into halftime tied at one.

Both sides came into the second half in aggressive search for a goal. Martin Peters tallied the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute.

The goal originated from Hurst, whose weak attempt on goal resulted in a poor Horst-Dieter Höttges clearance. Peters, in the correct place at the right time, rushed in and slammed the ball into the net, putting England just 12 minutes away from the title.

West Germany, however, had other plans. England squandered a few chances to put the game away. In the 89th minute, defender Wolfgang Weber scored the biggest goal of his career to draw the sides level and push the game into extra time.

The 30 minutes of extra time featured exhausted players pushing themselves in a bid for ultimate glory. In the 94th minute, a Bobby Charlton effort resulted in the ball hitting the post. Seven minutes later, one of the most controversial goals in tournament history took place.

Off an Allan Ball cross, Hurst—just 10 yards from the West German goal— unleashed a powerful shot toward Hans Tilkowski.

The ball rocketed over the goalkeeper’s head and off the underside of the crossbar before bouncing straight down on the line and back out.

Hunt immediately turned to celebrate as the crowd erupted.

The West Germans, after Weber cleared the ball, expected referee Gottfried Dienst of Switzerland to whistle a corner kick. Instead, after consulting the referee’s assistant Tofiq Bahramov of the USSR, Dienst declared the goal valid.

To this day, Germans refer to such an officiating blunder as “ein Wembley tor” (a Wembley goal). It would not be the last controversial goal to ever be erroneously awarded at a World Cup.

It wouldn’t be until the start of the 21st century, and an increase in the use of better technology, that soccer would catch up with American sports and the use of instant replay.

Several studies using film analysis and computer simulation have failed to conclusively find whether the ball ever crossed the line for a goal.

Nonetheless, Seeler and his teammates insisted for decades that it should not have been awarded.

“I was standing at the back of the box and saw exactly that the ball didn’t cross the line,” Seeler told Agence France-Presse in 2016.

“We were all in a state of commotion, none of us knew what was going on,” Seeler added.

“No one [in the West Germany team] could understand why the goal was given.”

The English sealed the 4–2 win in the 121st minute, with Hurst completing the hat trick.

“That’s it,” declared ITV commentator Hugh Johns. “That. Is. It.”

Sure, a series of dodgy calls and home advantage aided England.

It’s also true they were the better team. Moore led the team up the steps to the queen, who presented the England captain with the Rimet trophy amid loud cheers.