18 teams eye finals slots in Talanta Hela football tourney

The second round of the Talanta Hela football tournament that kicks off in Nyeri this week, will determine which eight additional teams — four boys and four girls -- will join the elite 12 to make the final 16 teams in both categories for the Jamhuri Cup.

The first phase of the government-sponsored competition, an under-19 affair, took place in August holidays , where 24 teams --12 boys and 12 girls --- from 42 counties qualified directly for the final round scheduled for December 3.

The nationwide competition will climax on December 12, when the top two boys and girls teams will meet for the finals at Moi International Sports Centre, Stadium.

This week, teams that finished in second place from various regions will meet Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School to battle for finals spots.

The teams are from the following 18 counties: Kwale, Mombasa, Kiambu, Nakuru, Laikipia, Uasin Gishu, Isiolo, Marsabit, Embu, Machakos, Mandera, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Kakamega, Busia, Homa Bay, Kisii, and Migori.

“In the first phase, we noted impressive performances and interest from the fans, and that is what informed us to add four more teams for both boys and girls for the final round,” said James Theuri, the officer in charge of talent development at Kenya Sports Academy.

He said that the move was aimed at creating opportunities for more county teams to participate in the auspicious finals.

The Talanta Hela tournament was established in response to President William Ruto's last Jamhuri Day directive, aiming to conduct a grassroots tournament annually to select finalists for the Jamhuri Cup.