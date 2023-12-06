16 years on, Migori Youth now want to chill with FKF-PL big boys

Sixteen years after its conception as a football academy with the aim of grooming talents and unifying communities following the deadly post-election violence that rocked parts of Western Kenya, Migori Youth FC have trained their sights on securing promotion to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

“We have featured in the (second-tier) National Super League for four seasons and came close last to gaining promotion last season with a third-place finish and a spot in the play-offs,” club chairman Aziz Abdi told Nation Sport.

“It is time to take the leap and get to the top-flight league. That is our target and we have a plan on how to achieve it.”

Currently ranked seventh on the league standings with 18 points from 11 outings, 11 points behind league leaders Mathare United, Abdi’s confidence could partly be attributed to the team’s recent form.

Coach Kevin Oluoch’s Migori Youth have triumphed in three of their four league assignments versus Modern Coast Rangers, Assad, and Kibera Black Stars.

The other result was a shocking 2-1 loss to Silibwet FC.

“I have faith in the squad. We have quality players and plan to add one or two more during the January transfer window. The support from the community and partners has been immense. We cannot let them down,” explained Oluoch.

Part of that support is from Bansi Wholesalers LTD, a local business entity that commenced operations as a small shop in Migori town three decades ago.

Bansi recently shook hands on a deal with the football club’s management.

That deal includes offering transport and accommodation for the team during all away matches. The sponsor, known for other CSR activities in the area such as the construction of Bansi Bugni Primary School in Nyatike sub-county, also provides kits to the first team.

“We are extremely proud of the work Migori Youth are doing to nurture and expose football talents. I started business in this area with nothing and the community gave me the opportunity settle here. This gesture gives me the onus to back the team,” explained Mansukhlal Gordon, Bansi Wholesalers owner.

Grooming talents is not just a phrase when Migori Youth FC is concerned.

Over the years, several quality footballers such as Clifford Otieno, Ben Omondi, Calvince Masawa, Ben Stanley, Dan Makori, Calvince Oketch and Anthony Abwao have graduated from the side to secure moves to FKF Premier League sides.

Otieno, Omondi and Masawa signed for Nairobi City Stars, Makori, a defensive midfielder, joined Gor Mahia, while Oketch found greener pastures at Talanta FC.

“These success stories give us confidence that we can make it in the the Premier League,” adds Aziz.

To keep the conveyor belt of talents active, Migori Youth have partnered with several prominent schools in Western Kenya, such as St Peters Mumias, St Anthony’s School, Kitale, Kanga High School, Chebuyusi High School and Agoro Sare High School.

Adds Aziz: “We scout for talents and place them at the schools so they can receive a syllabus and football education. We are discussing another partnership with (top-flight club) Ulinzi Stars.

Further, Migori Youth boasts three players in the Kenya Under 18 national team currently competing at the ongoing Cecafa Under 18 Championship in Kakamega and Kisumu.

They are Elly Owande, an attacking midfielder, goalkeeper Junior Odhiambo and Brian Omondi, a deep-lying playmaker.

Kenya will play Uganda in the final of the championship on Friday.