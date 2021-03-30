14-0! Japan hit World Cup qualifying record

Japan's Yuya Osako (left) and Takehiro Tomiyasu celebrate a goal during their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Asian zone group F qualification match against Mongolia at Fuku-ari stadium in Chiba on March 30, 2021. 

Photo credit: Charlt Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Substitute Sho Inagaki then scored on his debut, before two from Junya Ito and one from Kyogo Furuhashi sent Japan into double figures.
  • Furuhashi notched an 11th to set a new record for Japan in World Cup qualifying, before Takuma Asano, Osako and Inagaki added three more before the whistle.

Chiba, Japan 

