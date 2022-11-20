13 Arab embassies boost Kibra Utd ahead of new season

Thirteen Arab embassies in Kenya have boosted Kibra United’s preparation for the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One League with jersey donation and a gift voucher worth Sh50, 000.

The embassies include Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Tunisia, Sudan, Oman, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Kuwait and Jordan.

Together with former Kibra MP Imran Okoth, the embassies partnered under their umbrella – League of Arab States.

The Embassies of the State of Palestine and Qatar embassy provided the team with two sets of uniforms.

They also teamed up with the other 11 embassies and contributed towards the Sh50,000 gift voucher at Nairobi Sports House.

The voucher will cater for the players’ playing boots.

“With an Arab country (Qatar) hosting the 2022 World Cup, we thought of doing something in the football sphere with Kibra (United). All the Arab embassies came together, and we have made some of these humble contribution to this team and it is one of the many future activities we are planning to do with Kibra,” said Hazem Shabat, the Palestinian Ambassador to Kenya.

He spoke of Friday evening at Jamhuri Primary School in Kibra where the diplomats faced Kibra United in a 40-minute exhibition match.

Shabat credited Okoth for the success of the event.

"We were always seeking for reliable partners that we can always count on in bringing the two people together and in him we found one.”

On his part, Okoth said: “We want to make sure that the youths in Kibra are engaged positively that is why we are doing all this. We are looking forward to many such partnerships in the future.”