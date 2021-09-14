12-1! Egypt thrash Gabon to storm Deaf Games quarters

Egypt players celebrate their goal against Somaliland during their Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifier at Kasarani on September 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

  • The second half was not different as Egypt piled more misery to their opponents with Elshabeny adding the seventh goal in the 52nd minute.
  • Gabon pulled one back through Dikombon’s 56th minute penalty when Djessy Nso Nzeng was brought down in their area.
  • Meanwhile, Kenya play Mali Wednesday in their second match. Kenya had lost 3-1 to Senegal last Saturday.

Egypt men's deaf football team Tuesday whitewashed Gabon 12-1 to storm the quarter-finals of the ongoing Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi.

