12-1! Egypt thrash Gabon to storm Deaf Games quarters

Egypt men's deaf football team Tuesday whitewashed Gabon 12-1 to storm the quarter-finals of the ongoing Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi.

Ismail Mohammed and Ahmed Emad Saber scored four goals apiece as the North Africans ran riot. Others on target were Hossan Motien, Reda Elhemdo, Mohammed Elshabeny and Mosafa.

Derik Dikombou scored the sole goal for Gabon in the 56th minute.

Earlier on at the same venue,Libya were given a walkover when their would-be-opponents Ghana failed to honour their morning fixture. Ghana jetted in the country Tuesday morning.

Egypt’s tactician Shawkat Ahmed said: "We now have two high scores in two matches.But that doesn’t mean that we will rest on our laurels. We are looking at the bigger picture of booking a semifinal slot and that will see us go all the way to represent Africa at the next year's Deaflympic Games in Brazil."

Egyptians mounted attacks on their opponent’s side forcing them to defend.

Their efforts paid off when Mohammed scored in the 6th minute before he added a second goal 10 minutes later. Before the dust could settle, Saber made it 3-0 in the 17th minute. Motien scored Egypt’s fourth in the 25th minute from a close range shot.

Elhemdo made it 5-0 in the 43rd minute as the Egyptians dominated the proceedings and Ismail completed his hattrick at the stroke of halftime to give them a 6-0 lead at the break.

The second half was not different as Egypt piled more misery to their opponents with Elshabeny adding the seventh goal in the 52nd minute.

Gabon pulled one back through Dikombon’s 56th minute penalty when Djessy Nso Nzeng was brought down in their area.