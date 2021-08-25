12-0! Bayern Munich hammer minnows Bremer in German Cup

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Bayern Munich's Cameroonian forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (right) celebrates scoring with Bayern Munich's German midfielder Leroy Sane during their German Cup (DFB Pokal) first round match against SV Bremen in Bremen, northern Germany on August 25, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Patrik Stollarz | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bremer were already 8-0 down when they were reduced to 10 men for the last 13 minutes after defender Ugo Nobile hauled down Bayern replacement midfielder Michael Cuisance, who was through on goal.
  • England midfielder Jamal Musiala also grabbed two goals as Bayern were already 5-0 up at half-time.

Berlin, Germany 

