10-men Posta Rangers shock Gor Mahia at Kasarani

Posta Rangers' Jackson Dwang (right) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia's Ernest Wendo during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on March 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • The Portuguese made a trio substitution in the 65th minute, roping in Philemon Otieno, John Macharia and Abdoul Karim for Cliffton Miheso, Samuel Onyango and Kelvin Wesonga.
  • Opiyo then saved Rangers, punching out Kenneth Muguna's header as he denied the Kenyan international a clear chance to restore parity.
  • Okumbi brought in former Gor Mahia defender Bernard Ondiek, Cavine Odongo and Steiner Musasia for Joshua Yatini, Alex Lungaji and Nambute respectively in the 77th minute to defend the slim lead.

Champions Gor Mahia dismal's performance in this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League continued on Wednesday after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to 10-men Posta Rangers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

