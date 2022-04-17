10-man Nzoia escape with a point at Bandari

Ten-man Nzoia Sugar Sunday held hosts Bandari FC to a 2-2 draw during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa

All the four goals came in the second half with William Wadri and Umar Kasumba scoring for the home team as visitors got theirs via Joseph Mwangi and Boniface Kwyu.

Bandari failed to make use of three consecutive corners they got in the opening 20 minutes. The visitors eventually settled but no much action was witnessed in the first half.

In the 52nd minute, Nzoia's winger Lewis Okello was red carded for a harsh tackle on Bandari midfielder Dennis Magige.

The visitors took the lead in the 63rd minute when Joseph Mwangi dribbled his way past a Bandari defender before beating goalkeeper Michael Wanyika with a calculated shot.

It took Bandari only five minutes to equalise when Wadri headed home after connecting with a fine cross from Atarazi Amayi.

Kasumba, who came in for Benjamin Mosha, gave Bandari the lead n the 72nd minute, but Nzoia were on level terms three minutes later from a penalty by Kwyu.

Bandari FC coach Anthony Kimani rued the missed chances.

"We lost several chances to score goals that would have given us victory in the first 45 minutes," he said.

Nzoia coach Salim Babu praised the efforts of his players especially after going a man down.

"It was the efforts of my players that enabled us to go back home with a point," said Babu.