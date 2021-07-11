'Worst feeling in the world': Kane pain as England lose Euro final on penalties

England's forward Harry Kane gestures as he looks on after Italy won the UEFA EURO 2020 final match at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021.
 

  • After reaching their first European Championship final in an uplifting run to their first major title match since the 1966 World Cup, Kane insisted England would bounce back from the agonising loss.
  • "We win together, we lose together. We'll learn and grow from it. Those boys will grow from it and it will give us more motivation for the World Cup next year," he said.
  • "You've got to hold your heads high. It's been a fantastic tournament."

