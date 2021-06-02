'Why not us?' Schmeichel dreams of Denmark 1992 Euro repeat

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (back right) and teammates attend a training session of Denmark's national football team on June 1, 2021 in Innsbruck, Austria, on the eve of a friendly match of against Germany, in preparation of the 2020 / 2021 Uefa European Championship.

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • His father Peter was the hero of Denmark's unexpected European championship victory in Sweden almost 30 years ago.
  • With his 129 caps from 1987 to 2001 and long career with Manchester United, Peter Schmeichel is a living legend.
  • Kasper Schmeichel - tall, blond and strapping like his father - has made a name for himself as well.

Copenhagen, Denmark

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.