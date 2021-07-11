'The biggest day': Atmosphere builds ahead of Euro 2020 final

England

England fans cheer on their team outside Wembley Stadium ahead of their UEFA EURO 2020 final match against Italy in northwest London on July 11, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The England team -- nicknamed the Three Lions -- have not won a major competition since the 1966 World Cup, and ending the 55-year wait would represent a cathartic moment for the nation.
  • "It would mean everything to me, it's what you dream of. This is the biggest day I will ever have in football," said Bennett.

Wembley, United Kingdom

